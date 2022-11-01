Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on the stock.
BTA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.17 ($2.65).
