Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.17 ($2.65).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

