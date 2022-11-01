SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.44.

NYSE SEAS opened at $58.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.99.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $737,960. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 958,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 666,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19,050.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 603,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 599,903 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

