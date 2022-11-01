AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Short Interest Update

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 15,810,000 shares. Approximately 21.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $74,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,192,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppHarvest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. AppHarvest has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.11.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 1,256.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Read More

