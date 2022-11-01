Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

AOGO stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOGO. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

