Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OCDO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,426 ($17.23).

Ocado Group Price Performance

OCDO stock opened at GBX 628.59 ($7.60) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 581.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 765.96. The company has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.81. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ocado Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 422,004 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,721,925.80 ($3,288,938.86).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

