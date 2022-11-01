Cerillion (LON:CER) PT Raised to GBX 1,400 at Berenberg Bank

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CER stock opened at GBX 1,245.80 ($15.05) on Tuesday. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,288.75 ($15.57). The stock has a market cap of £367.32 million and a PE ratio of 4,449.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,003.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 940.55.
