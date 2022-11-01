Cerillion (LON:CER) PT Raised to GBX 1,400 at Berenberg Bank

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CER stock opened at GBX 1,245.80 ($15.05) on Tuesday. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,288.75 ($15.57). The stock has a market cap of £367.32 million and a PE ratio of 4,449.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,003.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 940.55.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

