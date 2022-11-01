AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jonestrading

Jonestrading lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AVEO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AVEO opened at $14.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $511.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 87.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.