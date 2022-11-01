NatWest Group’s (NWG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.59) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.15% from the company’s current price.

NWG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 344.29 ($4.16).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

NWG stock opened at GBX 235.80 ($2.85) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233.04. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.92.

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.