Momentive Global (MNTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Momentive Global to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Momentive Global has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. On average, analysts expect Momentive Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Shares of MNTV opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,154 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $62,215.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,162.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,154 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $62,215.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,162.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,685.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,983 shares of company stock worth $496,147. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after buying an additional 113,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,097,000 after buying an additional 625,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,484,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 194,315 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 35,529 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

