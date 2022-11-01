Bowleven’s (BLVN) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Bowleven Stock Performance

Bowleven stock opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.49. Bowleven has a 52 week low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

About Bowleven

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

