Bowleven’s (BLVN) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Bowleven Stock Performance
Bowleven stock opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.49. Bowleven has a 52 week low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
About Bowleven
Further Reading
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.