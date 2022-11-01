Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($37.46) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

WTB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,735 ($45.13).

LON WTB opened at GBX 2,600 ($31.42) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The firm has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12,380.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,527.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,611.36. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

