Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 660 ($7.97) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.00% from the company’s current price.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of AUY opened at GBX 400 ($4.83) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280.45 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.40 ($6.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 397.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 407.90.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.