Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
James Cropper Stock Up 4.7 %
CRPR stock opened at GBX 890 ($10.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39. James Cropper has a 1 year low of GBX 750 ($9.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,650 ($19.94). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.33. The firm has a market cap of £85.04 million and a PE ratio of 6,357.14.
James Cropper Company Profile
