Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

CRPR stock opened at GBX 890 ($10.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39. James Cropper has a 1 year low of GBX 750 ($9.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,650 ($19.94). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.33. The firm has a market cap of £85.04 million and a PE ratio of 6,357.14.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

