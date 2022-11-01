Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Kape Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of KAPE stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.53. The stock has a market cap of £790.76 million and a PE ratio of 1,500.00. Kape Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 460 ($5.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40.
