Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of KAPE stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.53. The stock has a market cap of £790.76 million and a PE ratio of 1,500.00. Kape Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 460 ($5.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

