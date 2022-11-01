Vontier (VNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Vontier to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 357,594 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

