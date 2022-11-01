Drax Group (LON:DRX) PT Lowered to GBX 820 at Barclays

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,170 ($14.14) to GBX 820 ($9.91) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRX. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 616 ($7.44) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 777.67 ($9.40).

Drax Group Stock Performance

LON DRX opened at GBX 527.50 ($6.37) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 618.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 689.12. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,034.31.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

