BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTA. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.17 ($2.65).
