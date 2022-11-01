BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTA. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.17 ($2.65).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

