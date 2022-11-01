Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Airtel Africa Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AAF stock opened at GBX 115.70 ($1.40) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 104.80 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.10 ($2.09).

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

