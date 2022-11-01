NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

NWG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 344.29 ($4.16).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 235.80 ($2.85) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 244.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.04. The stock has a market cap of £22.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.92.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

