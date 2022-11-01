Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 18 ($0.22) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.41% from the company’s current price.
Greatland Gold Trading Down 1.7 %
GGP opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £354.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.67. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 18 ($0.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.32.
Greatland Gold Company Profile
