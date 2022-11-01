Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 18 ($0.22) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.41% from the company’s current price.

Greatland Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

GGP opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £354.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.67. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 18 ($0.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.32.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

