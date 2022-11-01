Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

OnTheMarket Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of LON:OTMP opened at GBX 66.18 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.08. OnTheMarket has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.22 ($1.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 865.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

