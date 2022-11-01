Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
OnTheMarket Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of LON:OTMP opened at GBX 66.18 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.08. OnTheMarket has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.22 ($1.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 865.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
