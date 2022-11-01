Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,161.25 ($26.11).

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,876 ($22.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,230 ($26.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,776.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,906.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,803.85.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

