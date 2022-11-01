Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 370 ($4.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 344.29 ($4.16).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 235.80 ($2.85) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 906.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.04.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

