Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Barclays

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHKP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.21.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $129.23 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after buying an additional 397,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $52,572,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.