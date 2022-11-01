Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.91.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $285.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $208.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Generac Stock Performance
GNRC opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.14 and a 200 day moving average of $219.28. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.