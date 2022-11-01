Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $285.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $208.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Generac Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Generac by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Simmons Bank increased its position in Generac by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.14 and a 200 day moving average of $219.28. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.