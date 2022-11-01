LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.25.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $76.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after buying an additional 1,243,077 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $86,336,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after purchasing an additional 727,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.