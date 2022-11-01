Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.38.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 59.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $28.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
