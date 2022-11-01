Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 59.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $28.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.