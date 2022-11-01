Short Interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Drops By 9.5%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.76.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.