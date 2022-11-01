Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Update

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

