Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Update

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.76.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
