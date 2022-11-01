Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter worth $63,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter worth $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITT opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

