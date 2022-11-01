Enovis (ENOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ENOV opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $164.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Enovis news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,978,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,537,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENOV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.