New York Times (NYT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYT opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. New York Times has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New York Times by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

