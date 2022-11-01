Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 1,399,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EXROF opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Exro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Exro Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

