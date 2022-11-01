CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $220.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.95. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.67.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

