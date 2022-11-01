ANSYS (ANSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $221.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.18. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.58.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,527,000 after purchasing an additional 83,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,406,000 after purchasing an additional 143,099 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

