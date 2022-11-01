Transocean (RIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 117.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 1,631.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,246 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

