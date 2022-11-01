Transocean (RIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Transocean Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transocean (RIG)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.