Veris Residential (VRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Veris Residential to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Veris Residential Price Performance
Shares of VRE opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87, a PEG ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veris Residential
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
