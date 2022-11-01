Veris Residential (VRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Veris Residential (NYSE:VREGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Veris Residential to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of VRE opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87, a PEG ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veris Residential

In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 79,580 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,633.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 75,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $913,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at $64,315,228.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veris Residential

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.