O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $892.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $765.00 to $892.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $797.33.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $837.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $724.02 and its 200-day moving average is $681.33. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $845.24.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $34,913,134. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

