JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.46. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

JD.com Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $673,008,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,082 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.