LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $281.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $259.00 to $281.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.43.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $255.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.01. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $261.47.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,494 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the period.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

