MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $1,400.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,327.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $901.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $874.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $841.18. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.62 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,711.02.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

