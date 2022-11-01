nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCNO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $31.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in nCino by 29.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in nCino by 49.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 9.0% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

