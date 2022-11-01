Element Solutions (ESI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI):

10/31/2022 – Element Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Element Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2022 – Element Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Element Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Element Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Element Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2022 – Element Solutions is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Element Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $24.00.

10/11/2022 – Element Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00.

10/6/2022 – Element Solutions is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Element Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Element Solutions Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE ESI opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,832,000 after purchasing an additional 740,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after purchasing an additional 740,817 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

