Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Standard Chartered (STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON: STAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/26/2022 – Standard Chartered was given a new GBX 855 ($10.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/20/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

LON STAN opened at GBX 533.20 ($6.44) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 577.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 581.65. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The company has a market capitalization of £15.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 784.12.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.