Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NuVasive (NUVA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) recently:
- 10/17/2022 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $54.00.
- 10/12/2022 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $63.00.
- 9/30/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NuVasive Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
