Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NuVasive (NUVA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) recently:

10/17/2022 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $54.00.

10/12/2022 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $63.00.

9/30/2022 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in NuVasive by 111.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,789,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

