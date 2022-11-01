Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE: FNV) recently:

10/26/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$230.00 to C$225.00.

10/20/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$202.00 to C$195.00.

10/17/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to C$111.00.

10/13/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$205.00 to C$190.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at C$168.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.24 billion and a PE ratio of 30.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 26.01 and a quick ratio of 24.88. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of C$151.08 and a 1 year high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$449.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.8819192 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

