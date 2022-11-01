Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CI Financial (CIX)

CI Financial (TSE: CIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/31/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

10/27/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00.

10/24/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.00.

10/24/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CIX opened at C$13.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99. CI Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.85 and a 12 month high of C$30.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$566.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.3199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

