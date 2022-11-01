Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE: AEM) recently:

10/28/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$73.00 to C$77.00.

10/26/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$86.00 to C$85.00.

10/20/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$91.00 to C$84.00.

10/17/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$62.00 to C$63.00.

10/13/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$79.00.

9/30/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$89.00 to C$91.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.5 %

AEM stock opened at C$59.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$84.66. The stock has a market cap of C$27.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

