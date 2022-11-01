Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Seagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.31. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Shares of SGEN opened at $127.16 on Monday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

