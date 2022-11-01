Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.69.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

